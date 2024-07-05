AC Milan has entered the race to sign Alvaro Morata, despite the striker recently committing his future to Atletico Madrid.

Morata, who has had two spells in Serie A with Juventus, is keen to return to Italian football, where he feels appreciated and performs well.

While many anticipate a return to Juventus, where he has previously enjoyed success, the Bianconeri are currently prioritising strengthening their midfield and are not actively pursuing Morata.

AC Milan has emerged as a strong contender for Morata’s signature, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb. They are reportedly ahead of Juventus in the race and are aware of Morata’s 13 million euro release clause, which they are considering paying.

Milan’s status in the Champions League and their consistent performance as one of Italy’s top clubs make them an attractive option for Morata.

Juve FC Says

Morata has had two spells on our books, and each time he did well, so we can understand why there are fresh links between us, but Thiago Motta might want another striker.

Dusan Vlahovic is doing a fantastic job for us and Morata will play behind the Serbian in the pecking order unless our manager wants two frontmen in his system.