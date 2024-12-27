Fikayo Tomori has emerged as a potential target for Juventus ahead of the January transfer window, with the Bianconeri eager to strengthen their squad. The club is particularly focused on reinforcing their defence after losing two key defenders in the first half of the season.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium as Juve looks to address their defensive concerns. Following the success of Pierre Kalulu, who has impressed since his arrival, Juventus is now eyeing another AC Milan defender: Fikayo Tomori.

The English defender has been a standout performer for AC Milan and is regarded as one of their most important players. Juventus would welcome the opportunity to bring Tomori into their ranks for the second half of the season, but they face stiff competition from Napoli, who are also reportedly interested in the centre-back.

However, AC Milan is reluctant to strengthen a direct rival in Serie A, particularly during a season where they themselves have struggled for consistency. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Rossoneri would prefer to sell Tomori to a foreign club rather than allow him to join Juventus or any other domestic competitor.

While Milan’s stance is understandable, the situation could still take an interesting turn if Tomori himself expresses a desire to move to Turin. Should the defender push for a transfer, it may compel Milan to consider Juventus’ offer.

Juventus has consistently encountered resistance from Serie A rivals when pursuing their key players, and this scenario is no different. For now, the Bianconeri’s hopes of signing Tomori will depend on both Milan’s willingness to negotiate and the player’s intentions.

A transfer for Tomori would undoubtedly provide Juventus with the defensive reinforcement they need, but whether the deal can materialise remains uncertain. The January transfer window will reveal whether Juventus can overcome these hurdles to secure the Englishman’s signature.