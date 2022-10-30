Alvaro Odriozola has emerged as a target for Juventus in recent weeks as they seek to bolster their defence.

The Spaniard, who plays for Real Madrid, spent a season on loan at Fiorentina not so long ago and did well.

That experience in Italian football means he will not struggle to do well if he returns to the competition in the future.

Juventus considers him a fine player who could solve their problem in the full-back spot.

Recent reports claim they are eyeing a summer move for him, but the Bianconeri are not the only club interested in his signature.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb says AC Milan also likes him and they are prepared to make him a team member if he is available for a transfer.

Juve FC Says

Odriozola is struggling to play at Real Madrid, which means Los Blancos will be happy to offload him.

We need to speak to his entourage and convince them a move to Turin is a good transfer for him.

If we succeed, sorting out a fee with Madrid over his transfer might not be much of a problem.

With Danilo playing in so many positions and Juan Cuadrado struggling, Odriozola could be the solution to our problems in that spot.