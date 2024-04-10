AC Milan appears to be making significant strides in their pursuit to secure the signature of Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg for the upcoming summer transfer window, potentially beating Juventus to the deal.

The French defender has garnered interest from both Serie A clubs, with both Juventus and AC Milan closely monitoring his progress for some time now.

Lacroix has proven to be a dependable presence for Wolfsburg, with his contract set to expire at the end of the next season. While Wolfsburg is keen on extending his stay, Lacroix himself may be inclined to explore opportunities at other clubs, given the high level of interest in his services.

This situation could prompt Wolfsburg to consider offloading him at the end of the current season. According to reports from Tuttojuve, both AC Milan and Juventus are engaged in a battle to secure Lacroix’s signature for Serie A.

However, it appears that AC Milan is currently leading the race, with Stefano Pioli’s side reportedly close to finalising a deal to bring the talented defender to the San Siro in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Lacroix has been on our radar for some time, but it remains unclear if he is one of our most important transfer targets.

The defender will jump at the chance to play for a bigger club like Juventus, but Milan is also a team he will feel proud to represent.