AC Milan has reportedly withdrawn from the competition to sign Lloyd Kelly, the soon-to-be free defender from Bournemouth. Milan had been one of the contenders in the race for the player, competing with Juventus for his signature.

Kelly is in the final stages of his contract with Bournemouth and seems unlikely to extend his stay at the club. The defender has expressed his satisfaction at being linked with moves to top Italian clubs, and both Juventus and Milan were considered potential destinations. Milan, known for having several English-speaking players, was viewed as a viable option for Kelly.

However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan has decided to exit the race for Kelly’s signature and is now redirecting their attention to other targets. This development potentially provides Juventus with an opportunity to secure the services of one of England’s top defenders on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

Juve FC Says

This is a major boost to our summer plans because Kelly is a fine player and a terrific defender to sign for free.

He will be a good replacement for Alex Sandro and might ask for less money than Mario Hermoso would ask for.

We need to keep talking to his entourage and secure an agreement before another club joins the race.

But he knows he will hardly find a bigger club than Juve in Italy, so we do not expect him to join another Serie A side.