AC Milan pulls out of the race for Juventus target

Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Ivan Fresneda as one of their main competitors for the defender’s signature, AC Milan, has dropped out of the race. Fresneda is currently one of the most highly sought-after players in Europe and is expected to depart Real Valladolid before the close of the transfer window.

While Fresneda has attracted interest from Premier League clubs and other teams across Europe, AC Milan was seen as Juventus’ main competitor within Serie A. However, according to a report on Calciomercato, Milan no longer views Fresneda as a priority, providing Juventus with an advantage in the Italian market.

Despite Juventus facing financial challenges, they remain determined to secure the signing of Fresneda. With Milan stepping back from the pursuit, Juve now has an opportunity to strengthen their position and potentially secure the defender’s services for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Although Milan has pulled out of the running for his signature, we continue to face competition from top clubs and must be careful.

If the youngster gets a good proposal from a club in the Champions League, he will join them ahead of us.

However, if we make enough funds available and convince him he will be our number one, we have a very good chance of adding him to our squad.