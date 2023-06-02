AC Milan remains in the race with Juventus for struggling Premier League star

AC Milan is in the race to sign West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca, putting them in direct competition with Juventus for his signature, as reported by Football-Italia.

Juventus views Scamacca as the top choice if they were to lose Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the season and has been monitoring him since his loan spell at Genoa from Sassuolo.

The striker has struggled to adapt to life in England and may be looking for a move away after just one season.

Juventus is eager to secure Scamacca’s services and West Ham is open to the idea of a loan deal.

However, Milan has now entered the picture, assembling a young and exciting squad, which could potentially attract Scamacca to join one of the top teams in Italy.

The competition between Juventus and Milan adds another layer of interest to Scamacca’s potential transfer, with both clubs vying for his talents.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is having a bad spell in England and would want to escape back to Serie A where he feels more comfortable.

But even in Italy, he was not the most prolific striker and if we add him to our squad, we cannot expect him to score 20 goals per season.