AC Milan set to beat Juventus to French world cup winner

AC Milan has beaten Juventus to the signature of Chelsea star, Olivier Giroud and it looks set to be announced soon.

Giroud has been a target of Juve and the Rossoneri for much of the last campaign as the Bianconeri looked for another striker.

Giroud has been reliable when called upon by France and Chelsea, but the Frenchman is still only regarded as a backup in West London.

Frank Lampard didn’t rate him much and Thomas Tuchel also hasn’t and has continued to prefer Timo Werner even though the German keeps underperforming.

Giroud will be out of a contract when this season officially finishes and the world cup winner has been linked with a move to Juve who need another striker.

The Bianconeri would love to bring some support in for Alvaro Morata and Giroud is one of the best they can get.

Todofichajes, however, is reporting that Milan has convinced him to join them permanently for free.

Milan has just secured a return to the Champions League and they would be keen to bolster their team.

They feel Giroud will provide the perfect competition and cover for Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has proven to be an inspired addition to their team.

If Juve missed out on Giroud, they would be missing out on yet another top striker target as Sergio Aguero also looks closer to a move to Barcelona.