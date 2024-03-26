AC Milan and Juventus are set to battle it out for two strikers in the next transfer market as both clubs look to improve that part of their squad.

Juve could offload Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic when the transfer window reopens, and they are looking at options to replace both players.

The Bianconeri are pleased with the performances of their top stars now and hope they can return to the Champions League next term.

This will afford them a chance to restructure the group, and almost any player can be sold off when the transfer window reopens.

If players leave, new ones will emerge, and the two strikers who could move to Turin are Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna and Lille’s Jonathan David.

Juve has already conducted business with Lille this season and has a relationship with them, but a report on Calciomercato reveals both players are also on the radar of AC Milan.

Milan could lose Olivier Giroud and have identified both attackers as players who could easily replace him when he departs.

Juve FC Says

Milan has the pedigree to lure top players and will feel confident in competing with us for these strikers.

This means we have more work to do to convince them to join us, but we are the biggest club in Italy and should succeed.