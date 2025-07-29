Juventus are aiming to sell Dusan Vlahovic during the current transfer window as they seek to ensure he is not part of their squad over the next twelve months. If they fail to move him on, the striker is expected to leave as a free agent next year, having earned a net of 12 million euros in the meantime.

DV9 appears relaxed about the situation, seemingly comfortable with the prospect of departing without generating a fee. Juventus, however, are eager to avoid such a scenario and is actively working to find a buyer before the window closes.

AC Milan is Interested in Vlahovic

AC Milan have emerged as the strongest contenders for his signature. The club are interested in securing a deal but only on their terms. Max Allegri, now involved with Milan, reportedly wishes to reunite with the forward and is pushing for the move. While a transfer to Milan makes sporting sense, the player is allegedly focused on maximising his income during the upcoming season.

This approach places Juventus in a difficult negotiating position. Milan is aware of the circumstances and is attempting to use them to their advantage as they aim to bring Vlahovic into their squad.

Transfer Fee and Salary Conditions

Milan has made it clear that they will only offer half of the striker’s current salary. Furthermore, they have set a strict upper limit on the amount they are willing to pay in transfer fees. As reported by Calciomercato, Milan is prepared to spend no more than 10 to 12 million euros to acquire him.

Juventus now face a critical decision. While the financial return may fall short of expectations, holding on to Vlahovic risks losing him for nothing next summer. It may be in the club’s best interest to accept a modest fee and move forward rather than allow the striker to depart without compensation.