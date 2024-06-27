AC Milan loaned out Alexis Saelemaekers to Bologna last season, where he worked well under the guidance of the current Juventus manager, Thiago Motta.

The winger is expected to leave Milan again, and Motta wants a reunion at Juventus.

This interest is prompting the Bianconeri to consider an offer for his signature, and Milan is open to such a move.

The Belgian remains out of Milan’s project, and they want to sell him as soon as possible. Could he end up at Juventus?

The Bianconeri want to make Motta happy and help him succeed in his first season at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve’s current squad includes some of the best players in the league, but familiar faces could help Motta perform well.

He now wants Saelemaekers, and Milan has set their asking price for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato claims they are open to allowing him to leave on loan with a conditional obligation to buy for around 10 million euros.

This offer could be enticing enough for Juve to take the risk and add him to their squad this summer.

Juve FC Says

If Motta believes Saelemaekers will be good for his Juventus team, then we should try our best to add the attacker this summer.