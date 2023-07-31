Juventus has been given an ultimatum by Romelu Lukaku to find an agreement to sign him soon, as he makes them his only option.

The Chelsea striker has agreed to wait for the Bianconeri to add him to their squad and has turned down huge contract offers from Saudi Arabia.

However, Juve is struggling to pull off the deal because they must sell Dusan Vlahovic before signing him.

The Serbian was close to joining PSG and Bayern Munich earlier in the summer, but interest in his signature has died down.

Juve is working on a different plan to bring Lukaku to Turin, but they cannot find an agreement with Chelsea to land his signature.

Lukaku is tired of waiting and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he has given the Bianconeri until the end of this week to come for him officially.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku has waited for an offer from us for much of this transfer window, so we cannot say he did not try to make the move happen.

The Belgian will get another team to sign him if we continue to struggle to make him a member of our squad.

If that happens, it would be our loss because he is one player who can help us win the league next season.