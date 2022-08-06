AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer insists it is understandable that everyone is picking Juventus and Inter Milan as the favourites to win the league this season, but no one also gave them a chance in the last campaign.

The Rossoneri shocked most fans by winning the title last term when almost everyone believed the battle would be between Juve and Inter.

The predictions are similar in this campaign because both clubs remain the biggest in the country.

Milan is rebuilding and overachieved last time around. We do not expect them to remain at the top, but Kjaer insists they are in the running.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The predictions are behind Juve and Inter. I understand who thinks so, given that the opponents have been very aggressive on the market. But even last season they didn’t give us as favorites, and then we all know how it went… And anyway I am convinced that we can still grow.”

Juve FC Says

Juve will be one of the clubs to watch in this campaign, but we cannot underestimate any of our opponents.

This is probably one of our pitfalls last season because we were very confident in the return of Max Allegri.

We should learn and just focus on winning one game at a time in this campaign until the end of the season.