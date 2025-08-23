AC Milan remains interested in Dusan Vlahovic, and their pursuit of the striker has not yet concluded this summer. The Rossoneri have reportedly been the only club offering Juventus hope that a transfer could be completed during the current window, and officials at the Allianz Stadium are anticipating that AC Milan may pursue the matter more seriously.

Juventus’ position and salary concerns

A significant obstacle in the negotiations is Vlahovic’s salary, as the Serbian reportedly earns 12 million euros net per season, a figure Juventus are unwilling to carry this year. With only one season remaining on his contract, the club are keen to sell him rather than risk losing him for free at the end of the campaign. Offloading his contract has therefore become a priority, as it would relieve the financial burden and allow the team to reinvest in other areas.

Dusan Vlahovic (Getty Images)

AC Milan’s alternatives and ongoing negotiations

AC Milan have already agreed to sign Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen, which could suggest a reduced focus on Vlahovic. Nevertheless, according to Tuttojuve, the striker remains on their radar as one of the top players in the league, and there remains a possibility that an agreement with Juventus could be reached before the transfer window closes.

Vlahovic is reportedly open to a move, but AC Milan is unwilling to match his current salary, meaning that a compromise will need to be found in the coming days.

We hope we can offload DV9, and we do not have to focus on just AC Milan and have to keep the door open for him to move to other clubs abroad as well.

The situation illustrates both Juventus’ intent to manage their wage structure effectively and the complexity of transfer negotiations when high salaries are involved. A resolution will depend on all parties reaching an acceptable compromise, ensuring that Vlahovic can move to a club that values his contributions while Juventus can achieve its strategic objectives.