AC Milan table €15M offer for creative Juventus target

AC Milan are claimed to have made their move to sign Alarcon Isco from Real Madrid, a player also linked with Juventus.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital in recent seasons, starting a combined 34 matches for the past three seasons, with just eight starts last term.

With just a year remaining on his current contract, a transfer would appear likely for the Spaniard, and it is Milan who are claimed to have come in with an offer.

TuttoJuve cites ‘Spanish reports’ in claiming that they have bid €15 Million for his signature, but it remains to be seen whether other clubs will challenge for his signature at this point.

Isco’s lack of regular action appears to be off-putting, despite a broad acknowledgement of his talents.

Juve are believed to be working on outgoings at present however, with Aaron Ramsey amongst those who could be leaving this summer, and I wouldn’t imagine that Isco could even be considered unless we were to manage to offload some of the surplus around the squad, although I do believe he would have a positive impact on the first-team squad.

Should Juventus be looking at bringing Isco to Turin this summer?

Patrick