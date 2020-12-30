AC Milan tables 5 million euro offer to beat Juventus to Serie A target

Matteo Lovato is attracting the attention of top Italian sides as he continues to impress for Verona.

The 20-year-old has been an important member of their team this season and despite his tender age, he has featured 12 times for them in the league this season.

He played in the game against Juventus this season and he showed the Bianconeri why he is so highly rated.

Juventus have plans to land him, but they are not the only Italian team that wants his signature.

Corriere Verona via CalcioMercato says that AC Milan also wants to sign him and they have even taken action towards beating Juventus to his signature.

The Rossoneri have placed a bid of 5m euros for his signature and they have also added Brazilian defender, Léo Duarte to their offer to make things easier for Verona.

It remains unclear if their offer of Duarte is a permanent deal or just a loan.

This offer will be enticing for Verona, but Juventus can make life harder for Milan by tabling a bid with an improved offer.

Juve has good defenders now and next season could see the likes of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt become regulars, Lovato will be a fine alternative to them.