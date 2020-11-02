AC Milan tipped to challenge Juventus for the Scudetto

Brescia legend, Gigi Cagni thinks that AC Milan has a chance of winning this season’s Italian top-flight title.

Juventus has won the last nine league titles and the Bianconeri remains favourites for this season’s title as well.

However, Milan has been helped by the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and they have become a winning machine.

They are currently unbeaten in the league this season and they also top the standings after six matches.

Cagni, who was an important part of the Brescia side of the late 60s and 70s, claims that Milan can fight for the title and he appears to rule out last season’s runner up, Inter Milan, before claiming that Juventus has big problems.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Milan will be the protagonist and I like this very much, for many reasons. Gazidis makes himself beautiful talking about the youth project, when three months ago he wanted to kill Pioli. If I were the owner, I would send him away. For me he can fight for the Scudetto. Inter are not showing anything, Juve have big problems, so for the Rossoneri they can do great things. It’s a team that knows what they want and it has many young people of quality ”

Juventus changed their manager in the summer and they also made some new signings who have been starters this season.

They haven’t made the best of starts, but the Bianconeri are the best team in Italy and they can confidently be backed to make a comeback and win this title.