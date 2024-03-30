Juventus and AC Milan will vie for the signatures of at least two players at the end of this season, as both clubs appear to be eyeing the same talents.

The Bianconeri have faced difficulties in making acquisitions recently, but this is anticipated to change in the summer, with expectations of new additions to their squad.

The club anticipates having more funds available for transfers when the term concludes and is already scouting potential additions to bolster their ranks.

Securing a midfielder is deemed imperative, with Juventus showing interest in AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, a player they have been monitoring since last season.

Fofana was among the midfielders touted to join them before the current term commenced and could potentially complete the transfer in the upcoming summer window.

Additionally, Juventus is interested in acquiring Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, who has performed admirably for the Red and Blues this campaign.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals that AC Milan is also contending for the signatures of both players, creating a rivalry between the two Italian giants for their services.

The Rossoneri are equally impressed by the talents of Fofana and Zirkzee and are keen to integrate them into their squad, setting the stage for a competitive battle between the two clubs.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee and Fofana have been brilliant this term and will inject fresh and better energy into our team.

However, they will cost a lot of money, and we must be prepared to splash the cash if we want to sign both players.