AC Milan try last minute hijack of Juventus move for long term target

Corriere Fiorentino claims that AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli recently called Federico Chiesa to join his team instead of Juventus, but he didn’t get a positive response.

Chiesa is edging closer to a summer move to Juventus after a summer-long chase of the Italian attacker by the Bianconeri.

The attacker is also keen to join Andrea Pirlo’s side this summer, but the transfer is taking too long to be completed.

With only a few days to go before the transfer window closes, Milan is hoping to take advantage of Juve’s delay to land the attacker.

The report claims that Pioli attempted to hijack the move via the call, but he was told that the level of talks with Juve is already too advanced for anything new to happen.

Chiesa, who has remained an important part of the Fiorentina team despite the on-going transfer saga will likely be a Juve player before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Juventus are looking for a favourable agreement with La Viola as they are struggling to afford the 60m euros transfer fee that they have been asked to pay.

Douglas Costa and Sami Khedira are two players that Juve is hoping to offload before they bring in the attacker.

