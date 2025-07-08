Juventus are showing strong interest in Miguel Gutiérrez of Girona and are considering making a move for the talented left-back in this transfer window. Gutiérrez has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in his position across Europe, attracting attention from multiple top clubs, including the Bianconeri.

Since Alex Sandro’s departure from the Allianz Stadium, Juventus have lacked a dedicated player of high calibre at left-back. Andrea Cambiaso has been deployed there on several occasions, but his adaptability across multiple roles has prevented him from securing that position as his own. This has left the club searching for a natural left-back to provide more stability on that side of the pitch.

Milan Steps Up Their Interest in Gutiérrez

Gutiérrez is believed to be open to joining a more prominent club that can offer regular participation in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus are one of the sides keen to provide that platform, though they now face competition from AC Milan, who are also pursuing the player. As reported by Tuttojuve, Milan is currently leading the race for his signature after agreeing to sell Theo Hernandez.

This development has placed added pressure on Juventus to respond swiftly if they hope to remain contenders for the defender’s services. Milan is pushing ahead with their negotiations, and their reputation as one of Italy’s top clubs makes them an appealing destination for any player.

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Juventus Must Act to Avoid Losing Ground

Juventus must now decide whether to accelerate talks or risk missing out on a player who fits the club’s long-term plans at left-back. Gutiérrez would offer immediate reinforcement and help address a position that has lacked consistency. With Milan already advancing, the Bianconeri cannot afford to delay their move any further.

The competition is heating up, and time may be running out. If Juventus are to secure the signature of Gutiérrez, it must act decisively and present a compelling case for him to choose Turin over Milan.