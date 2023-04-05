AC Milan will battle Juventus for former Serie A ace

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Nicolo Zaniolo and has not cooled it off even if he no longer plays in Serie A.

The former AS Roma man moved to Galatasaray in the last transfer window after being removed from the first-team plans in Rome.

That move could ideally signal the end of the road for him in terms of joining a top European club.

However, Zaniolo has started life in Turkey very well and he could be on the move in the summer.

As Juventus plans a campaign for his signature, the black and whites could struggle to land him because they are not his only suitor at the moment.

A report on Calciomercato reveals AC Milan director Paolo Maldini spoke to him before he moved to Turkey and assured him they would make a move for him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a top talent, so we cannot expect to be the only club looking to add him to our squad.

Milan has an exciting team and plays a brand of football that is better-looking than ours.

These factors could make Zaniolo choose to go there unless we offer more money than he can get from Milan.