AC Milan will battle Juventus for French Ligue 1 ace

Milan has emerged as competition for Juventus in the race to sign Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman will be out of a contract at Lyon at the end of this season and he has been attracting the attention of top teams.

He was close to a switch to Barcelona in the summer, but the Spanish side didn’t have the money to make the move.

The former Man Utd forward hasn’t signed a new deal at Lyon, and his form has continued to be fine, opening the door for him to join another team at the end of this season.

Juventus will look to use their trick of getting the best free agents in the market to land him, but they will have to see off competition from Milan to achieve that, according to Tuttosport via CalcioMercato.

Depay struggled for form when he played for United, but he has scored 62 goals in 154 matches for Lyon including 8 goals in 16 games for them this season.

Juventus has some of the best attackers in Europe in their squad right now, but Depay would bring a new dynamic into their game as well as goals.

At 26, the Dutchman is also entering the prime of his career, and he might deliver even better performances for Juventus, if he joins them.