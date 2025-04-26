Juventus are eyeing the return of Antonio Conte in the summer, particularly after Igor Tudor lost his first match as their manager. Tudor has been appointed until the end of the season, and the Bianconeri are obliged to make his position permanent if the team qualifies for the Champions League.

It remains uncertain whether that will happen, but following the defeat to Parma, there is now growing concern among supporters that the team may fail to secure a top-four finish. Juventus still have several matches remaining to save their season, yet if Tudor does not succeed, the next manager the club should target is widely believed to be Conte.

During the previous summer, Juventus could have appointed Conte as their manager, but for reasons that remain unclear, they chose to pursue Thiago Motta instead. Conte subsequently accepted an offer from Napoli, where he is now committed for three seasons. However, Conte has always had a soft spot for Juventus, and the Bianconeri appear confident that they can persuade him to return to the club.

While Juventus admire Conte and consider him the ideal candidate to lead the next phase of their project, a report on Il Bianconero reveals that they are not the only Italian club interested in securing his services. According to the same report, AC Milan are also eager to appoint Conte as their next manager. With Sergio Conceicao expected to depart in the summer, Milan see Conte as the perfect figure to guide their team forward.

Despite the interest from AC Milan, it is believed that Conte would be more inclined to rejoin Juventus rather than accept a move to their rivals. His historical connection with the Bianconeri, coupled with his previous successes at the club, may prove decisive in shaping his choice should an opportunity arise.

Juventus remain focused on finishing the season strongly under Tudor, but contingency plans are clearly being considered. Conte’s potential return would undoubtedly be welcomed by many supporters who still hold him in high regard and believe he can restore the club to the summit of Italian football.