AC Milan will fight Juventus for former Serie A star

Juventus remains interested in a move for Nicolo Zaniolo even though the attacker has left Serie A for Turkiye, where he now plays for Galatasaray.

Juve has been interested in him for the longest time as the black and whites believe he has the technical edge to make them even better.

Zaniolo is one of Italy’s most technically gifted players and continues to show why he should be on the books of Juve, with the black and whites needing more technical attackers.

After he left AS Roma in January, no top Italian club was prepared to add him to their squad, but that could change in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Zaniolo could return to Serie A at the end of this season, with at least two clubs looking to add him to their squad when the term ends.

The report claims the Bianconeri is in a race with AC Milan to bring him back and both clubs will continue to monitor him in the remaining games of this season.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a very fine talent and continues to show he is one of Italy’s best attackers, but he had to leave Roma.

Because of the financial problems we face now, signing him in January was going to be tricky, but we expect to get the deal over the line in the summer.