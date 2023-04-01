AC Milan’s Frederic Massara spotted near Allegri’s house

It is no longer news that Juventus likes AC Milan’s Frederic Massara and they want him to become their next sporting director.

The Milan man has done a terrific job for his present employers and some of his decisions helped them to win the Serie A title last season.

The black and whites want new leaders and believe he has the required experience to lead their side.

As the season draws to a close, fans expect Juve to make some changes at the end and Max Allegri could help them bag Massara.

They reportedly have a good relationship together and Juve is probably using their manager to get the deal sorted.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the administrator was found close to Allegri’s house recently in the biggest hint that the gaffer is in on the plan.

Juve FC Says

Massara has done an amazing job at Milan and as his contract expires next year, we will be smart to add him to our group to lead it.

However, we might struggle to find an agreement with Milan for him to join us in the summer, which might mean we need to wait until the end of next season to get our man.