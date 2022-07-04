AC Milan’s interest in Dybala could enter critical stage soon

AC Milan has become the latest club to show an interest in Paulo Dybala.

The attacker has just left Juventus as a free agent, and he needs to find a new home soon.

Inter Milan looked to have won the race for his signature in the early days of this summer.

However, the Nerazzurri have been unable to complete the transfer, and it risks collapsing now.

Milan has now joined the race and La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims a move for the Argentinian is beyond just a simple idea for the Serie A winners.

They consider him a player that can improve their squad and add value to it.

In the next few days, their interest could intensify, and they might eventually beat their city rivals to his signature.

Juve FC Says

Dybala looks certain to remain in Serie A, but the longer it takes for him to get a new home, the less likely it is that he would get a deal that meets his demand.

Juve is supposed to regret allowing him to leave, but as things stand, it seems their concerns are valid, and other clubs are worried about adding a player with his fitness record to their squad.