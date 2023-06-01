Accoountant expains why Juventus got a fair deal in their latest sentence

Juventus has recently been fined by FIGC for an amount just under a million euros, following a plea deal that aimed to resolve their ongoing legal battles once and for all.

With this matter behind them, the club is now focused on rebuilding their squad for long-term success and exerting maximum effort to reclaim the top position in the Italian league.

Initially, Juventus was expected to face further deductions in league points due to the salary manoeuvre case. However, as part of the plea deal, the club was required to pay a financial fine instead.

This decision has raised concerns among some fans within Italian football who perceive favouritism towards Juventus over other teams. However, accountant Giovanni Giarmmarva said the punishment levied against Juventus was fair. He provides an explanation to support this assertion.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“The problem of wages is certainly more important than capital gains. I did not expect this type of solution: if ten points for capital gains have been removed and the payment of a financial penalty is accepted, thus closing the procedures, I would say that Juventus went well.

“It was a balanced sentence, there is no attack on the sports level: there has been economic damage and it is repaid, in economic terms.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect everyone to be happy with the sentence we got and most are jealous that we have lawyers who can make these favourable deals for us.

But this is a closed chapter and we need to move on from it and rebuild the team now.