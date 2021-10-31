According to history Juventus is likely to finish in this position

Juventus started this season hoping to win yet another Scudetto title, but they may have missed their chance to achieve that and might even finish outside the top four, according to history.

The Bianconeri have just lost back-to-back league games and now has four losses from their opening 11 league matches.

It is not the worst start to a campaign they have ever had, but Football Italia reports that they have never finished above the fourth position after losing four of their opening 11 league matches.

Their four wins, four losses and two draws at this start of the season is like their record in the 1941-42, 1968-69 and most recently in 1970-71 season.

The report says they never finished higher than 4th in either of those campaigns.

This revelation means Juve is in danger of even missing out on Champions League football.

It would make the Bianconeri the subject of ridicule considering that we are leading the charge for the European Super League.

Also, the club fired Andrea Pirlo at the end of last season after he secured the top four.

His achievement was downplayed despite also winning the Italian Cup and the Super Cup.

Max Allegri simply has to better last season’s performance even though he no longer has Cristiano Ronaldo.