Max Allegri deployed a 4-3-3 formation at the start of the game, with Mattia de Sciglio returning to the back four alongside Danilo, Gleison Bremer, and Daniele Rugani. In the attacking third, Federico Chiesa spearheaded a front three alongside Moise Kean and Andrea Cambiaso, emphasising Juventus’ determination to secure a victory.

Despite Lazio initially posing a significant threat, Chiesa’s adaptation to the forward line showcased promise for Juventus. However, a moment of hesitation from Wojciech Szczęsny nearly led to a costly error, highlighting the fragility of Juventus’ defence.

While Taty Castellanos squandered multiple opportunities for Lazio, Adrien Rabiot orchestrated a promising attacking move, setting up Chiesa for a scoring chance. Nevertheless, Chiesa’s failure to convert reflected missed opportunities for Juventus to capitalise on their attacking prowess.

Following a goalless first half, Allegri implemented tactical adjustments, introducing Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior while reverting to a 3-5-2 formation. Iling-Junior’s involvement in a near-scoring opportunity epitomised Juventus’ resurgence in the second half.

Despite Juventus asserting dominance, Lazio maintained pressure, and Adam Marusic’s thunderous strike threatened Juventus’ defence. As frustration mounted, disciplinary issues arose, with Iling-Junior and Tim Weah receiving yellow cards.

In a last-ditch effort to secure a victory, Allegri substituted Moise Kean for Nikola Sekulov, signalling Juventus’ urgency for a breakthrough. However, Lazio capitalised on Juventus’ vulnerabilities, with Marusic’s late goal securing a victory for Lazio and highlighting Juventus’ shortcomings on Igor Tudor’s managerial debut.