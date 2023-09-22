Lele Adani, known for his critical stance on Juventus and Max Allegri’s style of play, has acknowledged that Juventus deserves credit for their recent victory against Lazio. He also noted the applause they received from the fans.

Adani has often been a vocal critic of Allegri and Juventus, not missing an opportunity to critique the team’s performance.

The match against Lazio represented one of the toughest challenges for Juventus in the current campaign. Lazio came into the game with confidence after a previous victory against Napoli, making them hopeful of securing a positive result against Juve.

However, Juventus had other plans and emerged as 3-1 winners, securing a relatively comfortable victory. This result maintains their unbeaten start to the season and left a positive impression on Adani, who recognised the team’s efforts and performance.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There is a very clear matrix in the victory against Lazio, with the right attitude and demeanour. I want to see this. How he does it, I put it in the background if there is malice. Respect for the spirit and greatness of the shirt it led to applause that no longer knew what it was in Turin. A deserved applause from the fans for the victory and for how it arrived.”

Juve FC Says

The win against Lazio delighted us as fans and is probably the best performance from the boys in this campaign.

It showed they mean business and we could end this term as champions.