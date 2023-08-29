Lele Adani has been one of the biggest Juventus critics under Max Allegri, but he can see some signs of improvement in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have been working hard to ensure they succeed this term after accepting not to play in Europe.

It has been an interesting summer for them and Juve seem to have a strong enough team to compete for domestic honours.

The Black and Whites are under pressure to do well after not winning a single trophy in the last two campaigns.

Adani has watched their first competitive games of the season and is convinced they look much better than at other times.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve’s work is long and you can’t see it in two weeks or in the first 3-4 outings.

“The approach was wrong against Bologna and it was little applied, they attacked badly and defended worse but in my opinion, Juventus have a lot of grit, a great desire to redeem themselves after the last two seasons and therefore, when they restarted in the second half they did so with the right attitude, attacking with so many men, he makes a mistake but is present but in my opinion, the quality of the game must improve and it must be applied.”

Juve FC Says

We have started this season well, especially that strong win at Udinese, but our game against Bologna shows we need to do better and we expect the boys to know this and improve in their next match.