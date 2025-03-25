Juventus have officially moved on from Thiago Motta after appointing Igor Tudor as their manager for the remainder of the season.

When Motta arrived at the start of the campaign, there was a great deal of excitement surrounding his appointment, with fans anticipating a period of success under his leadership. Having impressed with his work at Bologna, expectations were high that he would achieve even greater things at a club of Juventus’ stature.

The Bianconeri provided Motta with significant backing, strengthening the squad with new signings in both the summer and January transfer windows. Given the level of investment, the Brazilian-Italian coach had no shortage of resources at his disposal, and the club expected tangible results.

However, despite the financial and structural support, Motta’s team struggled to deliver consistent performances. The inability to meet expectations ultimately led to his dismissal, with Juventus opting for a change in leadership just days ago.

While the club has now turned its attention to a new chapter under Tudor, not everyone agrees with the decision to sack Motta. Football pundit Lele Adani has spoken out in defence of the former manager, questioning Juventus’ managerial choices in recent years. As quoted by TuttoJuve, Adani stated:

“Allegri’s last year is now being used to criticise Thiago Motta, and without European competitions, he still finished 23 points behind the top. I’m not saying they should have kept him, but I question what Juventus are doing and on what basis they make their decisions. Sometimes they keep a manager, and sometimes they dismiss them, then they end up in a worse situation.”

Adani’s comments reflect the divided opinions among fans and pundits regarding Juventus’ managerial decisions. Some believe Motta deserved more time to implement his philosophy, while others feel that parting ways with him was necessary for the club’s progress.

Ultimately, the Juventus hierarchy must make difficult decisions to ensure the team remains competitive. They are tasked with hiring and dismissing managers until they find the right individual to restore the club to its former glory. Tudor now has the opportunity to steady the ship, and his success in the coming weeks will likely determine whether he remains in charge beyond the current season.

The focus at the Allianz Stadium is now on the future, and Juventus must ensure their next long-term managerial appointment is the right one to bring sustained success.