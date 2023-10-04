Lele Adani never misses a chance to criticise Max Allegri and Juventus and attacked the club after their game against Atalanta.

It was his latest attack on them and the Bianconeri have been defended by another pundit.

Paolo De Paola is not happy with the way Juve has been attacked by Adani and fired back, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I found them unpleasant. If you have this desire to say certain things, you should say them on RAI and not on Twitch. Before criticising someone so harshly, even on a personal level, we should measure ourselves.”

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world and the largest in Italy, we are easy targets for pundits and critics.

This is why the likes of Adani and Antonio Cassano are always attacking us for how we play and how we live our lives.

However, we have hardly listened to either of them and our manager has done well to drown out the noise from the critics.

They will keep talking because it is their job, but ours is to do our talking on the pitch, which is what we will continue to do to reach our goals.