Lele Adani never misses a chance to criticise Max Allegri and Juventus and attacked the club after their game against Atalanta.
It was his latest attack on them and the Bianconeri have been defended by another pundit.
Paolo De Paola is not happy with the way Juve has been attacked by Adani and fired back, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“I found them unpleasant. If you have this desire to say certain things, you should say them on RAI and not on Twitch. Before criticising someone so harshly, even on a personal level, we should measure ourselves.”
Juve FC Says
As one of the biggest clubs in the world and the largest in Italy, we are easy targets for pundits and critics.
This is why the likes of Adani and Antonio Cassano are always attacking us for how we play and how we live our lives.
However, we have hardly listened to either of them and our manager has done well to drown out the noise from the critics.
They will keep talking because it is their job, but ours is to do our talking on the pitch, which is what we will continue to do to reach our goals.
2 Comments
that is why posting news about what wasted talent cassano and noname adani say is pointless. Why would you even wanna read what some looser has to say about your club? If that would have been Zidane, Del Piero, or some other respected person, then I agree. But reading a pointless and baseless opinion of a hater? It brings down the quality of the website. Personally me, I try avoiding negative posts about Juve.
Yeah, but everything Adani said about Allegri was true, it’s just that the incompetent manager is protected by the rest of the media. Good on Adani – telling it like it is.