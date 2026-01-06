Luciano Spalletti has adopted a notably protective approach since becoming Juventus manager, placing strong emphasis on safeguarding the confidence and mentality of his players. The Bianconeri currently possess a squad rich in quality, and Spalletti has prioritised creating a positive internal environment to ensure his players remain mentally resilient and focused on performance.

When Spalletti arrived in Turin, he inherited a group that had endured a difficult period and appeared low on confidence. Considerable effort was invested in rebuilding belief and restoring a winning mindset, an approach that has delivered encouraging results on the pitch. Juventus recognise the importance of mental strength, and that philosophy has become a key part of their recent improvement.

Pressure and Expectations at Juventus

While the benefits of Spalletti’s man management are evident, Juventus also understand that representing the club carries enormous responsibility. Players joining the Bianconeri must be prepared for intense scrutiny and relentless expectations. Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in world football, and success is not optional but demanded.

The weight of the Juventus shirt is significant due to the club’s historic success in Italian football. Every player is expected to perform consistently, regardless of reputation or circumstance. This reality means that protection from criticism can only go so far, especially when standards are not met on the pitch.

Luciano Spalletti and Juan Cabal (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Debate Over Spalletti’s Approach

Former player and pundit Lele Adani has now weighed in on Spalletti’s methods, questioning whether defending underperforming players publicly is always the right approach. According to Tuttojuve, Adani expressed concern about the balance between support and accountability.

He said, “But I also didn’t like Spaletti, who defended him in his statements. Last week, we were saying that Spalletti must save Koopmeiners, but Spalletti shouldn’t save anyone. Here, the Juventus shirt comes first, and it’s one of the most glorious shirts in the history of football, in the world of football. It was true for Koopmeiners, it’s also true for David, because when you come on, you do well and then start, and the same goes for Openda.”

Adani’s comments underline the belief that, at Juventus, the collective identity must always outweigh individual considerations. While Spalletti’s supportive style has helped stabilise the squad, the debate highlights the fine balance required at a club where excellence is the minimum expectation.