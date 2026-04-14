Lele Adani was among the most prominent critics of Juventus during Max Allegri’s tenure as manager, often questioning the team’s style and overall direction. However, his perspective appears to have shifted significantly, as he now expresses clear appreciation for the team’s performances under Luciano Spalletti.

During Allegri’s time in charge, Juventus struggled to secure major trophies despite adopting a pragmatic approach. While this method occasionally delivered results, it was widely criticised for being uninspiring and difficult to watch. The lack of consistent success ultimately intensified scrutiny from observers such as Adani, who expected more from a club of Juventus’ stature.

A Shift in Philosophy

The arrival of Spalletti has marked a notable change in both approach and mentality. As the most experienced manager to take charge since Allegri’s departure, following periods of uncertainty involving figures such as Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, he has introduced a renewed sense of purpose within the squad.

Juventus now appear more aligned with the identity of a top-level team, displaying confidence and clarity in their performances. This transformation has been attributed to Spalletti’s ability to instil belief and encourage a more progressive style of play, which contrasts with previous methods.

Adani highlighted this evolution in his remarks, as reported by Calciomercato, stating, “I believe there are many ways to win, as long as there’s the right value to the journey. I’m very happy with Luciano at Juve, because on a cultural level, on a conceptual level, Juve also really needed to change a way of thinking, which is now finished. Winning at all costs, only winning matters, and by doing so, it’s the sixth year he won’t win. By saying the same thing over and over, it’ll be the sixth year he won’t win, so there needs to be a journey. And Luciano has paved a way.”

Renewed Confidence and Ambition

Under Spalletti’s guidance, Juventus have shown clear signs of improvement, both in their style of play and overall mentality. The players appear more confident and better equipped to perform at the level expected of a club with such a distinguished history.

As the season progresses, the team remains focused on securing a place in the top four, a target that reflects both ambition and necessity. Their performances suggest a side that is not only more cohesive but also more capable of competing consistently.

Spalletti’s influence has been instrumental in reshaping the squad’s mindset, reinforcing the idea that they represent a top club and are capable of achieving far more than they have in recent years.