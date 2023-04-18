Adani explains why Juventus has no justification for their poor season

Juventus has had a poor season and it has been the case for most of Italy’s big clubs as the Bianconeri look to end this term the right way.

AC Milan and Inter Milan have also struggled, which has allowed Napoli to close in on winning their first league crown in three decades.

It has not been an easy season for Juve as the black and whites work hard to ensure they can finish the term inside the top four despite being docked 15 league points.

Former defender Lele Adani understands why Milan is struggling because they have lost key players to injuries and only have a few men on the bench in different games.

However, he reckons Juve and Inter have simply been poor for no apparent reason. Adani says via Calciomercato:

“Milan has excuses, has a short bench and has made half a championship without its goalkeeper owner Maignan, Kalulu lost that he had been one of the best, in my opinion he has extenuating circumstances. Inter and Juve have no excuse for the championship they are doing”.

Juve FC Says

It has been a tough season for us and we can accept all the criticism coming our way at the moment.

The boys have done well on the pitch and would be in a better spot if the deducted 15 league points were recovered.