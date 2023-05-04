Adani explains why Paredes has struggled at Juventus

Leandro Paredes scored a superb free kick for Juventus in their win against Lecce yesterday to remind everyone he is still a good player.

The midfielder has been below-par for much of his time on the books of Juve this season after he joined them on loan in the summer.

He was sought after at the time and had been praised for his style of play and use of the ball.

However, he has struggled to make an impact in the Juve side since he arrived in Turin and looks set to return even though the Bianconeri can make the move permanent for a fee.

Former defender Lele Adani believes he is struggling in Turin because of how he is being used by Max Allegri.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Paredes? I don’t think Allegri rates him. For three years at PSG, he was the player who more than any other in Europe, as a midfielder, threaded through passes and made useful forward passes, skipping past opposing offensive barriers. Juventus doesn’t play with many players ahead of him, and many times this quality of his has been lost even when he was given trust.”.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been a flop for us for much of this season and it is very hard to justify how poor his performance has been at the club so far.

The midfielder will want to build from that goal, but it seems too little too late for him now.