Adani gives his opinion on what the departure of Kulusevski and Bentancur means

Outspoken Juventus critic Lele Adani has delivered another shot at the Bianconeri following their very busy deadline day.

Juve offloaded the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Aaron Ramsey on the last day of the January transfer window.

They added Denis Zakaria and Federico Gatti to their squad, with the latter spending the rest of this season at Frosinone.

Not many Bianconeri fans would have expected the last day of the transfer window to be that busy when they woke up.

Juve has underperformed for much of this season, and Adani has always been more than happy to criticise the performance of Max Allegri’s men.

With the Bianconeri in line to make around 50m euros from the sale of Bentancur and Kulusevski to Tottenham, he argues that it shows the squad is packed with quality players.

He tells Bobo TV via Calciomercato: “If two Juve reserves cost 50 million, Juve’s squad does not seem so scarce.”

Juve FC Says

By now, we all know there is nothing Juve can do that will please Adani. He is committed to criticising the Bianconeri to death, and he is paid to make comments.

We have had a fine winter transfer window. All eyes will be on the team and how it performs in this second half of the season now.

Hopefully, the new signings will hit the ground running immediately.