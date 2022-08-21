Adani gives his reason why Juve are favourites for the league title

Lele Adani has made Juventus one of the favourites to win the league title this season after watching their summer signings.

The Bianconeri did not win a single trophy last term and after they lost Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, it left only a few experienced players in their squad.

The likes of Moise Kean, Manuel Locatelli and Dusan Vlahovic have lesser experience, and they have reacted by adding more experienced heads to their squad in this transfer window.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Filip Kostic have joined the group.

Juve hopes this campaign will be better than the last one, and Adani thinks so too.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“One of the favorites. I put Juve on top, thanks to the squad and the desire for redemption. In Turin they made a team to win immediately, not to build. Players between 28 and 34 arrived. years and a couple more will come.”

Max Allegri loves to work with experienced players and the Juve gaffer knows youngsters hardly win a trophy for their clubs.

The gaffer would be delighted with the options the club has provided him and now is the time for them to show they are good enough.