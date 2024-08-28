Juventus has made some excellent signings during this transfer window, and more players are expected to join before it closes.

The likes of Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz have already moved to Turin, and other stars are on their way.

Thiago Motta will coach these new arrivals along with those who remained from the previous campaign.

He was appointed as the latest Juve manager despite never having won a trophy or managed a top European club.

Cristiano Giuntoli was impressed with Motta’s work at Bologna and believes the former midfielder will excel as Juve’s new boss.

Pundit Lele Adani now considers this decision the best move the Bianconeri have made this summer.

He believes Juve wouldn’t be successful without Motta, even if they signed top players.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Thiago Motta is the greatest acquisition Juventus could have made. All these player signings will have enhanced value because of the tenth acquisition, who is actually the first: the coach.”

Juve FC Says

Adani is not far from the truth because a bad manager will do almost nothing with a good squad, just as a good manager will struggle with a bad team.