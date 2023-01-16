Adani insists Juventus eight-game winning run was overrated

Former defender Lele Adani has commented on Juventus’ season after Napoli humbled Max Allegri’s men 5-1 on Friday.

The Bianconeri went into that game on an eight-game winning streak and it seemed very possible they could get at least a point from the fixture.

However, the Partenopei had other plans and they swept Max Allegri’s men aside in fantastic fashion.

Fans were left wondering how the team won eight consecutive league games if they could have a night as bad as that.

Adani insists that the winning run was overrated and Juventus has not improved since Allegri returned as the club’s manager last season.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In a year and a half Allegri’s team has not built anything. The titles at the end of last year were zero, while this year Juve finished last in the Champions League group with Maccabi. I hope Allegri improves this team and changes this path, I always have great confidence in the work of the coaches, but a bankruptcy path cannot be passed for good. Juve’s eight straight wins have been passed too far for good.”

Juve FC Says

Adani has been a major critic of Juve, especially when Allegri is our gaffer and these submissions are not surprising.

However, there are probably some elements of truth in his comments because we truly overrated the eight-game winning run.

Nevertheless, we just need to get back to winning ways and build another one. This is the one way we can show everyone that the run was not a fluke and we mean business.