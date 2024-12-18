Unlike Allegri, who had three years to shape his squad, Motta is still in the early stages of his first season. While Juventus fans and pundits are eager for immediate results, Adani has urged patience. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Adani reflected on the decision to appoint Motta and suggested that Juventus could have considered Roberto De Zerbi as an alternative. However, he remains confident in Motta’s abilities and sees promise in the work being done, even amidst the team’s inconsistency.

“It’s hard to have faith and trust, but it’s time to have it,” Adani said. “In the initial assessment of the management, in Giuntoli’s head, in my opinion, De Zerbi was also there. In the assessments, in those three-four profiles, in my opinion, he was there too. Motta is the right choice, I’m relaunching on trust. The ground is starting to shake, the fans are tired of these years of failures and were expecting something different. But the way of working and the connection that has been spread is good and remains even in times of difficulty.”

Adani’s comments highlight the difficult position Motta is in, as he faces the pressure of rebuilding Juventus while managing high expectations from fans who have grown frustrated after years of underperformance. The Bianconeri faithful hoped for a dramatic turnaround this season, but progress has been slow. Motta, however, has shown glimpses of potential in his early months, and Adani’s call for patience suggests that the new coach could deliver results if given enough time to implement his vision.