Lele Adani, a vocal critic of Max Allegri during his tenure at Juventus, has weighed in on the performance of current manager Thiago Motta. Adani was well-known for consistently criticising Allegri’s tactics during his time at the Allianz Stadium, and while Motta has replaced him this season, the results have not shown significant improvement so far. This has led to comparisons between Allegri’s Juventus and Motta’s version of the team, even though Motta has only been in charge for a few months.
