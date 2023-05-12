Adani insists two key Juventus men must perform better

Lele Adani insists the importance of a fine performance from Angel di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic cannot be understated if Juventus wants to win the Europa League.

Both players are the leading attackers at the club now, but they were anonymous as Juve drew 1-1 with Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final last night.

The Black and Whites have some fine attackers in their squad, yet it was Federico Gatti who came to their rescue in the dying seconds of the game against Sevilla.

Both clubs will meet for the reverse fixture in Seville and it is a must-win for Juve if they want to make progress.

Di Maria has often been their match-winner in Europe this season and Adani believes he must continue to play such an important role.

The ex-player said via Il Bianconero:

“The great team is made up of great players, they are the ones that make you vary the games, the training. They know how to start their own business and resolve, they have been absent against Seville and Juventus cannot afford it.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 and Di Maria are two key attackers at the club now and we need them to be in top shape for us to end the season well.

If they are in their best form in any game, we can be confident they will make an impact and help us win.

But when they are in poor form, it becomes hard for us to achieve victory no matter how hard we try.