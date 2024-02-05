Former Inter defender Lele Adani hit out at pundits who believe that the Nerazzurri have a better squad than Juventus.

Although they needed an own-goal from Federico Gatti to settle the clash, Inter decidedly won the Derby d’Italia to place themselves in prime position to clinch the Scudetto title in May.

Simone Inzaghi’s men dominated the action while the Bianconeri failed to forge a proper response after finding themselves trailing on the scoreboard.

But while many felt that the result and performance illustrated Inter’s squad superiority over their arch-rivals, Adani argues otherwise.

The 49-year-old insists that Juventus have mustered an impressive squad on paper, hinting the technical staff isn’t making the most out of the players at their disposal.

“Inter took Darmian and Acerbi as reinforcements two years ago. They cannot be compared to Bremer and Danilo,” said Adani during his guest appearance on Domenica Sportiva via Calciomercato.

“Let’s talk about the midfield. Inter signed Mkhitaryan and Calhanoglu who no one else wanted. On the other hand, Juve paid 40 million for Locatelli. They also have Rabiot who played in the World Cup final with France.

“In attack, Inter loses Lukaku and Dzeko and signed Thuram who no one valued at this level. Juve took Vlahovic for 90 million. So how can you say that Inter are so superior?!”

“Inter demonstrated the value of football on the pitch. As for Juventus, they didn’t do well even with players like Di Maria, de Ligt, and Kulusevski.

“Inter sign free agents that no one else wants. Guys, you must start valuing good work.”

Adani has often chastized Juventus coach Max Allegri for his team’s unspectacular displays. He believes that the presence of the Livorno native has been hindering the team’s progress.