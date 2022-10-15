Adani launches another attack on Juventus

Lele Adani is one man who never misses an opportunity to launch an attack on Juventus, especially when Max Allegri is their manager.

The former defender has become one of the loudest critics of the Bianconeri gaffer.

He clearly dislikes his football and gets irritated when the Livorno native makes excuses.

Juve is on a terrible run of form now, which has seen them lose to unfancied opponents.

They have lost their way in Europe, and their league form could see them miss out on Champions League football next term.

Adani has watched them closely, and in his latest attack, he said via Calciomercato:

“Maccabi could score eight goals in the first half. For me the greatest figure was the second half in Florence this year, now we only continue towards that drift.

“There is that performance you wish for your worst enemy and instead you pass it off as discreet: that is a disaster and leads to the next races. If you take the wrong path, and even pretend that it is right, then you get the bill.”

Juve FC Says

We have been dismal, and we deserve all the criticism we are getting.

Adani has never been a Juve fan when Allegri is the boss, and his comments will not surprise most Bianconeri fans.

But the team must get better and start delivering wins to its supporters to make life easy for them.