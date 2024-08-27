Lele Adani was a frequent critic of Juventus under Max Allegri. Now that the Bianconeri have a new and more exciting manager, he is likely one of the happiest pundits.

Juventus have quickly adapted to Thiago Motta’s style, playing fast-paced, attacking football and dominating their opponents.

This is a stark contrast to the Allegri era, when Juve employed a more defensive, cautious approach and were often on the receiving end of strong attacking performances from their rivals.

Now, they approach games with confidence, consistently taking the initiative against their opponents. This shift has already resulted in two wins from their first two Serie A matches this season.

The Bianconeri will continue to play that well and have already impressed Adani, who said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The collective goes beyond these two games. It tells us that Juve has a strong idea and diametrically different from the one it had before with Allegri. Both in terms of competitiveness, therefore of being there and determining the event, and in the methodology. This is more important than the result. The collective emerges”.

Juve FC Says

Both spells of Max Allegri convinced us that this team can only do well and win games from a defence-first approach, but Motta is changing all that, and it is an exciting time to be a Juve fan.