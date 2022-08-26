Adani reacts to Juventus Champions League draw

Lele Adani has reacted to Juventus’ Champions League and admits they do well in the group stages.

The Bianconeri have been drawn in the same group as Benfica, PSG and Maccabi Haifa.

They are one of the favourites to qualify from it and Adani admits they will finish in the top two positions alongside PSG.

However, he does not expect them to make progress afterwards because of their wretched record in the second round of the competition in the last few seasons.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri is the favourite to finish second. It is true that Juve has always made excellent groups and then went out in the second round, but PSG is in front. The rival remains Benfica, a team that plays good football but is less than the Bianconeri, to whom I give 70% to pass. Maccabi plays, I give them a 5% “.

Juve FC Says

We have struggled in the knockout phase of the Champions League for some time.

However, that does not mean it will not change, and this is probably the time that we will get better.

But for now, our focus should be on the group stage matches. We must work hard to win every game and see where it leads us.