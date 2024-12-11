Juventus continues their search for a new striker to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window, aware that failing to bring in reinforcements could be a risky gamble. While Dusan Vlahovic remains the team’s primary forward, the Bianconeri have been left shorthanded since selling Moise Kean in the summer without securing a replacement.

Arkadiusz Milik has yet to feature this season due to ongoing injury issues, leaving Vlahovic to shoulder the goalscoring responsibilities alone. Although Juventus remains confident in the Serbian striker’s abilities, the lack of depth in the attacking department has become a concern. This has prompted the club to explore potential opportunities to add a new frontman.

Several names have reportedly been considered, and former player and pundit Lele Adani has suggested that Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus could be an ideal fit for Juventus. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Adani commented, “Gabriel Jesus is a 97′, he is the ideal player.” The Brazilian forward, who has struggled to secure consistent game time at Arsenal, might be available for transfer if the Gunners decide to cash in on him.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

The situation presents Juventus with a potential opening to sign Jesus, but questions remain about whether he fits into Thiago Motta’s plans. Additionally, there are concerns about Jesus’s productivity. At Arsenal, despite playing in a highly offensive system surrounded by talented teammates, he has struggled to deliver consistently in front of goal. This raises doubts about whether he could thrive in Juventus’s setup, where attacking opportunities may be less frequent.

While Gabriel Jesus could bring versatility and skill to the Juventus frontline, his ability to meet the club’s needs as a reliable goalscorer remains uncertain. The Bianconeri must weigh these factors carefully before making a move for the Brazilian striker.