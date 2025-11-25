Lele Adani has reflected on Juventus’ disappointing form as Luciano Spalletti continues to struggle in his attempt to revive the team. Spalletti is already the club’s third manager in 2025, and the size of the task has become clear in his early matches. Juventus possess some of the strongest players in Serie A and, on paper, an accomplished coach should be able to maximise their potential and guide them towards becoming champions. This expectation was one of the reasons the club appointed an experienced tactician such as Spalletti, who previously lifted the Italian top-flight title. His impressive work with Napoli in 2023 created hope among supporters that he would deliver similar success in Turin.

Persistent problems under a new manager

However, his early matches have demonstrated that Juventus’ underlying issues remain deeply rooted. Old habits are proving difficult to eliminate, and the team have struggled to adapt to Spalletti’s demands. The coach himself is unlikely to be the primary problem, as he appears to be encountering the same challenges that affected his predecessors and ultimately contributed to their departures. Juventus’ difficulties extend beyond tactical adjustments and hint at structural issues affecting leadership, creativity and consistency. These concerns have become increasingly evident as Spalletti attempts to implement his ideas while seeking improved performances from a squad that has underachieved for an extended period.

Speaking about the situation, Adani said via Calciomercato, “For me, this Juve is missing a lot. I am not saying everything, but a lot. If we talk about Juve, if we talk about Bologna, if we talk about Como, if we talk about Lazio, if we talk about those teams fighting to cling to the top 4 or 5 positions, they do it with dignity, with quality, with ideas, with awareness, that is one thing. If we have to talk about Juve, then a lot is missing. Leadership is missing, quality of play is missing, pace is missing, personality is missing, the Juve level is missing.”

A team searching for identity

Adani’s assessment highlights the scale of the rebuilding job facing Spalletti. Juventus remain a club with high expectations, yet their current performances suggest a team still searching for identity, cohesion and direction.