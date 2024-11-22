Lele Adani has weighed in on Juventus’ ongoing search for a new striker as the Bianconeri prepare to make additions to their squad in the coming months. While Juventus has already strengthened their team in several areas, the need for a new forward remains pressing. Currently, the club is looking for a striker who can act as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic, who has been carrying the attacking load for much of the season. However, with Vlahovic’s contract situation still unresolved, there’s growing speculation that this could be his final season at Juventus. If the Serbian forward does leave, Juventus will need to secure a high-profile replacement to fill the void.

Adani, speaking about Juventus’ forward options, suggested that if the club decides to replace Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen should be their primary target. The Galatasaray striker, who has been in stellar form in Turkey, is someone Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, knows well from his time at Napoli. As Adani pointed out, Osimhen’s blend of physicality, pace, and experience in winning the Scudetto makes him an ideal candidate for Juventus’ needs.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Adani stated: “If Juventus chooses to change the centre forward, for me they will go and get Osimhen. Giuntoli has already had him in Naples. He knows the Italian championship and Osimhen knows how to win the Scudetto. He has physical strength and in a championship that goes at a slow pace he is truly disruptive. A clear confidence, not to be discovered and then there is his motivation to return. In my opinion he is the first choice. Vlahovic leaving? Number one choice Osimhen.”

Adani’s endorsement of Osimhen as the potential solution highlights the striker’s importance in Juventus’ future plans. Nevertheless, Juventus’ next move in the transfer market will depend on a variety of factors, including Vlahovic’s future and the club’s financial situation. For now, the focus remains on getting the most out of their current players, particularly Vlahovic, and hoping for Arkadiusz Milik’s full recovery to provide further depth in attack. The decision on a long-term striker will be one of the most pivotal for Juventus in the coming seasons, and it’s likely to unfold at the end of the current campaign.